Baylor offered ex-coach Briles support letter in May

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A letter of support written by Baylor’s general counsel for Art Briles has emerged only days after the former Bears coach was nearly hired as an assistant coach by a CFL team.

The letter dated May 23 and signed by general counsel Christopher W. Holmes was addressed to Briles and not directly to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats or any other potential employers. Briles was fired by Baylor last year after a sexual assault scandal.

The letter says the school was unaware of any situation in which Briles personally had contact with anyone who directly reported to him being the victim of sexual assault. It also denied the coach directly discouraged the victim of an alleged sexual assault from reporting to law enforcement or university officials.

The Star-Telegram first reported the letter.

