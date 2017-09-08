Titans put Taney, Sharpe on injured reserve, trimming roster

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and quarterback Alex Tanney on injured reserve among their moves trimming the roster down to the league-mandated 53-man limit.

The Titans announced the moves Saturday.

Sharpe had surgery on his right foot this offseason and recently returned to practice. Tanney was seen limping with a sore left ankle after the Titans’ 30-6 loss at Kansas City on Thursday night.

The Titans also waived 33 other players, including wide receiver Eric Weems, signed in March to help boost special teams. Others cut include tight ends Jace Amaro and Jerome Cunningham, linebacker Justin Staples and nose tackle Antwaun Woods.

Fullback Joe Bacci, long snapper Ryan DiSalvo, running back Akeem Judd and defensive end Jimmy Staten all were waived as injured.

