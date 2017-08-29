Fall turkey season opens Sept. 15 in Nebraska

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fall turkey season opens later this month in Nebraska.

The commission says hunters may shoot turkeys with a fall turkey or youth fall turkey permit, which allows hunters to take two turkeys starting Sept. 15 through Jan. 31 with either archery equipment or a shotgun.

Fall turkey permits are $30 for residents, $109 for nonresidents and $8 for youth younger than 16, including issuing fee.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds fall turkey hunters that they are required to wear at least 400 square inches of hunter orange on their head, chest and back when hunting during the Nov. 11-19 firearm deer seasons.

The commission says more than 4,800 turkeys were killed during last fall’s hunting season.