Cardinals use 6-run 9th to rally past Giants 11-6

Associated Press Photo

St. Louis Cardinals’ Stephen Piscotty (55) is tagged out at second base by San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik, left, as Piscotty tried to advance from first base on a ground ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a leadoff triple in the ninth inning and scored the go-ahead run on Kolten Wong’s single moments later, Stephen Piscotty later hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 11-6 on Friday night.

Greg Garcia hit a tying RBI triple in the top of the eighth inning off Mark Melancon, then Sam Dyson (1-2) gave it up in the ninth. Tyler Lyons (3-0) pitched the eighth for the win.

Paul DeJong added a two-run double in the six-run ninth and Yadier Molina had an RBI single.

Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer in the third for St. Louis before San Francisco added on again with Hunter Pence’s two-run triple in the bottom half.

Randal Grichuk added a solo homer in the sixth for the Cardinals, his third straight game clearing the fences.

