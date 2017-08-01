49ers release Barkley after Beathard wins backup QB role

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have released quarterback Matt Barkley.

The move Friday clears the way for rookie C.J. Beathard to open the season as the backup to Brian Hoyer. The Niners had been debating whether to keep two or three quarterbacks but opted for only two after a successful preseason for Beathard.

San Francisco released 15 players in all Friday and also waived cornerbacks Prince Charles Iworah and Will Redmond with injured designations. The team must still trim 18 more players to get down to the 53-man limit by Saturday’s deadline.

The team also released running back Tim Hightower. That could leave Raheem Mostert and rookies Matt Breida and Joe Williams as the backups to Carlos Hyde. Mostert has one career carry.

