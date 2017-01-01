New Mexico prosecutors revive 2013 sex assault case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office has refiled charges stemming from a 2013 rape case that had been dropped by local prosecutors after it was discovered evidence had been destroyed.

Court records show 34-year-old Eli Kronenanker of Albuquerque was arrested late Thursday on charges of criminal sexual penetration, kidnapping, aggravated assault and witness intimidation.

Defense attorney Molly Schmidt-Nowara said Friday she needs to see what evidence prosecutors plan to present before commenting on the case.

Kronenanker was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl he met after exchanging text messages. The victim told police the suspect held a gun to her head and later threatened her not to tell anyone.

According to court documents, investigators say there was enough of a DNA sample taken from the victim’s clothing in 2013 to allow for more testing.

