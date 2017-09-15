Lindor’s 9th inning single helps Indians win eighth straight

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DETROIT (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a tie-breaking single in the ninth inning Friday and the Cleveland Indians won their eighth in a row, a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

The game was Detroit’s first since sending Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros and Justin Upton to the Los Angeles Angels at the waiver trade deadline.

With the score tied at 2, Jay Bruce hit a pinch-hit triple off Shane Greene (3-3) with one out in the eighth. Francisco Lindor hit an RBI single through the drawn-in infield, but Greene retired the next two batters.

Cody Allen (2-6) allowed the tying run in the eighth, and the Tigers loaded the bases with two out in the ninth. Joe Smith came out of the bullpen and retired Miguel Cabrera for his first save of the year.