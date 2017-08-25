Starting at backup QB, Giants facing difficult roster cuts

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants coach Ben McAdoo feels like he has more than 53 players who can play. But like every other NFL team, he has until Saturday afternoon to cut the roster from 90 players to the limit for opening day.

McAdoo says he feels like his team has depth and players in positional battles made the decisions harder on the coaches. He says it’s a great problem to have.

This is the first season the NFL has enforced roster cuts all at once at the end of the preseason. It was previously a gradual process with more players cut week to week.

The Giants have had some interesting preseason battles, including one between Josh Johnson and Geno Smith for the backup quarterback job. Both played well in the preseason, including in the finale Thursday night against the Patriots.

Smith’s age is in his favor as he’s about 4 years younger than Johnson.

