Canadian female hockey players paid for 1st time this season

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Women’s Hockey League will start paying players for the first time starting this season.

The CWHL announced Friday that the league’s board of directors approved pay ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 per player. The salaries will be determined by number of years played after consulting with league officials, general managers, the board and the CWHL Players Association.

Commissioner Brenda Andress says in a statement Friday that the plan is sustainable and makes the league more rewarding for players. The commissioner also called it a historic time for the league, which was founded in 2007.

The CWHL recently announced an expansion team in China for the upcoming season.