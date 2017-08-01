Cubs activate RHP Grimm from 10-day DL

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated reliever Justin Grimm from the 10-day disabled list and recalled catcher Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs also selected the contracts of infielder Mike Freeman and right-hander Dillon Maples from their top farm club. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handers Seth Frankoff and Jose Rosario were designated for assignment on Friday.

Active major league rosters can expand to as many as 40 players in September.

Outfielder Leonys Martin, who was acquired in a trade with Seattle on Thursday night, is expected to join the team on Saturday. The NL Central-leading Cubs will have to make another move with their 40-man roster when Martin arrives.

Grimm had been sidelined by an infection in his right index finger. He made two rehab appearances with Iowa, allowing one run in two innings.

