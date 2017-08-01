Campbell rolls over Methodist 70-0 in opener

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Smith and Anthony Robbins each threw two touchdown passes, and Campbell rushers ran for four more scores in Thursday night’s season-opening 70-0 rout of Division III Methodist.

It’s the second time in program history that the Camels hit the 70-point mark.

CU set a few records along the way. Jaquan Brooks set CU’s single-game record with 141 punt return yards and Emmanuel Olenga had a record 4.5 sacks.

Carlos Merritt recovered a fumble for a score, Brooks returned a punt 54 yards for a TD, and the Camels amassed 434 yards of total offense while holding the Monarchs to 44 yards passing and 18 yards rushing.

Robbins began the scoring with a 24-yard TD run, then hit Michael Wooten on a 33-yard TD pass and Aaron Blockmon on a 34-yarder for a 35-0 first-quarter lead.

Joshua Jones gained a career-high 113 yards and scored on an 8-yard run.