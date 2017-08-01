Santa Fe reintroducing vans meant to catch speedy drivers

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe city council has decided to reintroduce unmanned SUVs equipped with cameras that will take photos of speedy drivers.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2et2YhY ) the Santa Fe city council decided to bring back the so-called speed vans in a 5-4 vote on Wednesday. The speed vans had been used in the Santa Fe area from 2008 to 2013.

City council members who voted in a favor of the speed vans say citations are issued to people who drive 10 mph (16 kph) over the speed limit and planned fines have been reduced.

Critics of the vans say they exploit poor people, discourage tourism, fail to address more serious traffic violations such as driving while intoxicated and emit harmful radar signals.

