Lyft seizes opportunity as Uber tries to outrun troubles

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ride-hailing service Lyft is accelerating its growth while rival Uber tries to climb out of a public relations sinkhole created by management upheaval, allegations of corporate espionage, and revelations of sexual harassment.

Lyft made its latest move Thursday, announcing it will provide rides throughout 40 states, 32 more than it previously had.

The expansion follows Lyft’s recruitment of drivers disillusioned with Uber, an upgrade to its app and a marketing campaign aimed to attract riders eager to try an alternative service.

The aggressive tactics have cast the much smaller Lyft in a new light. After five years of being content in its role as the fun-loving, pink-mustached underdog of ride hailing, Lyft is proving to be a wily opportunist and a more imposing threat to Uber.