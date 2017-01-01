New Mexico report questions handling of charter school funds

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTE FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Auditor says the Public Education Department can’t explain how it spent $20 million for administrative support for charter schools.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported (http://bit.ly/2x6i047 ) on Tuesday that State Auditor Tim Keller’s review of funds for charter schools raises questions on how the funds are tracked and if those funds are going to the intended purpose. The $20 million the review identifies was spent over a five-year period.

The Public Education Department and school districts with charter schools are allowed to withhold 2 percent of each charter school’s program costs to provide administrative assistance.

Keller says the review shows a “lack of transparency and accountability”, and he called on the department to make changes.

Public Education Department officials say Keller’s review is misinformed.