Las Cruces mom accused of physically abusing young daughter

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police in Las Cruces say they’ve arrested a woman who’s suspected of physically abusing her 7-year-old daughter.

They say 24-year-old Ginger Anita Adame is being held without bond on suspicion of one count of child abuse.

She was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

It was unclear Wednesday if Adame has a lawyer yet.

Police investigators say Adame allegedly grabbed her daughter’s hair and shoved her into a bathtub Tuesday morning.

They say Adame also allegedly pushed her daughter’s head into the bathtub water and slapped the girl’s hands and cheeks hard enough to leave bruising.

Police say the girl and her 2-year-old sister have been turned over to the temporary custody of the state’s Children, Youth and Families Department.