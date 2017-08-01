Spain wants Villar to resign as head of soccer federation

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s highest sports authority and its leading soccer officials want Angel Maria Villar to resign from the presidency of the Spanish soccer federation.

Villar was suspended for one year after he, his son and two other soccer officials were arrested on suspicion of corruption in July. He has since resigned from his vice presidencies of both FIFA and UEFA, but he has yet to renounce the leadership of the Spanish soccer federation, a position he has held since 1988.

Jose Ramon Lete, president of Spain’s Higher Council of Sports, said after meeting with Spanish soccer officials on Tuesday that “there is unanimity and a complete consensus that the best solution is for Villar to resign.”

Lete said if Villar refuses to step down, the council would consider proposing a no-confidence motion in November to oust him.

The federation’s interim president, Juan Luis Larrea, agreed that Villar must go, but in his own time.

“He will leave when he wants,” Larrea said. “Villar has been in the federation for 29 years and we have to give him time to leave.”

Lete and Larrea spoke after a meeting with the heads of Spain’s regional soccer federations.