NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The University of New Orleans’ women’s basketball coach has signed a new deal, keeping her with the Privateers through the 2020-21 campaign.

The school, in a news release Monday, said Keeshawn Davenport guided the team to a 14-win season last year and a 9-9 mark in Southland Conference play, the best season in her five-year tenure as head coach.

The Privateers also reached the conference tournament for the first time since joining the league in 2013.

Director of Athletics Derek Morel says the university believes in Davenport and “anticipates many more successful seasons under her leadership.”

The Privateers open the 2017-18 season in the Preseason WNIT, on Friday, Nov. 10 in Lafayette, against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.