UPDATED TO INCLUDE THIS AFTERNOON’S STATEMENT: Mayor issues statement on Artesia water situation

The following is the most recent statement issued by the City of Artesia, distributed late this afternoon:

“Artesia city personnel participated today on a conference call with the New Mexico Drinking Water Bureau (DWB). This agency is a division of the New Mexico Environment Department. This meeting was to establish what, if any, assistance the DWB could be to the city to resolve our current water issue.

A review of the situation was completed with “next steps” determined based on the results of tests from samples taken yesterday.

Five samples were taken Monday and sent to the lab located in Hobbs. Results from those tests were received at 3 p.m. today. Two tests showed positive for E. coli and three were clear or negative. While getting positive test results is not what we wanted, it does help the water department to further pinpoint the affected areas in the system and will assist to determine where samples will be taken today. Results of tests on these samples will be received Wednesday .

The Boil Water Alert issued by the State of New Mexico Saturday will continue in force.

Water that is to be consumed, used in cooking, and to wash fruits and vegetables must be boiled for a minimum of one minute before using. City water can safely be used to wash clothes, shower, bathe, or water plants or lawns. Bottled water from retail establishments can be used. Ice made using water from the city water system should not be used. This includes residential ice makers as well as commercial and restaurant ice. However, ice made outside of Artesia should be safe for consumption.

In the meantime, city crews are continuing to flush the system by allowing fire hydrants to flow in various parts of town in an effort to move water through the system and bring fresh water in. All tanks have been inspected and tested with satisfactory results. Testing will continue as agreed with the State of New Mexico.

City personnel will continue to monitor senior citizen residents, nursing home facilities, the meal site and daycare centers to assure these are following the alert procedures and have ample supplies of bottled water.