JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State center Peter Jurkin has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Jurkin, a 7-footer from South Sudan, played a total of 11 games during his two seasons at Indiana because of lingering injuries. He also sat out the entire 2014-15 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Jurkin thanked the NCAA in a school release and said that “I want to have an important role in what we accomplish this year.” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said that “he now has a chance to enjoy a pain-free senior year.”

Jurkin played 14 games last season and averaged 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds for ETSU in 2015-16.

