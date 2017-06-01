East Tennessee State fires assistant facing assault charge

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State has fired defensive line coach Scott Brumett, less than a week after he was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

ETSU coach Carl Torbush announced Friday that Brumett had been dismissed and that a search for his replacement would begin immediately.

Chattanooga police arrested Brumett on Saturday just after midnight. According to a Hamilton County court affidavit, a Chattanooga hotel clerk said Brumett was upset that his keycard didn’t work. The clerk told police that Brumett that “if it did not work this time, he would be back to… kill me.”

Witnesses told police that Brumett told the hotel worker he would “kill him” and “hang him from a noose.”

Brumett, 35, had been the Buccaneers’ defensive line coach since 2015.

