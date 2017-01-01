3 fantasy sports companies granted Indiana licenses

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Just three paid fantasy sports companies have obtained licenses to offer their games in Indiana.

The state gaming commission granted licenses Thursday to DraftKings, FanDuel and FantasyDraft. That step makes them the only legal such sites in Indiana as of Saturday under a state law adopted last year requiring licenses for companies offering the games where players compete online for cash prizes by picking teams of real-life athletes.

Gaming commission director Sara Gonso Tait says other companies have been notified to cease their Indiana operations.

The law requires players to be at least 18 years old, prohibits contests based on college or high school sports and sets an initial licensing fee of $50,000.

Smaller companies have said such fees in Indiana and other states could be devastating to their business.