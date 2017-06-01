Injured Konta out of Eastbourne, doubt for Wimbledon

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Johanna Konta’s participation at Wimbledon is in doubt because of a spine injury that forced her to withdraw from the Eastbourne International semifinals on Friday.

The seventh-ranked Konta had a hard fall near the end of her win over top-ranked Angelique Kerber in the Eastbourne quarterfinals on Thursday. She was to play in the last four against Karolina Pliskova, who received a bye to Saturday’s final. Pliskova will face Caroline Wozniacki for the title.

The sixth-seeded Wozniacki played through an abdominal injury to beat Heather Watson 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, staying on course for a second title on England’s south coast after a win in 2009.

Konta is seeded No. 6 at Wimbledon. She was drawn to play Su-Wei Hsieh in the first round on Monday.

“We made the decision based on the fact I’m still quite sore through my thoracic spine,” the British player said. “Next week is Wimbledon but I make decisions for my health.

“I didn’t sleep too well but I heard that’s normal. It just didn’t feel quite right. The most important thing is I rest well for the next 24 hours and then we’ll see.”

Many fans would have arrived at Eastbourne hoping for Konta and Watson to set up an all-British final. In the end, neither made it.

Wozniacki got pegged back by Watson, ranked No. 126, after comfortably taking the first set and needed treatment while trailing 5-2 in the second set.

The Dane’s big-match experience told in the key moments of the third set, and she reached her fourth final of the year when Watson netted a forehand on Wozniacki’s second match point.

“It could have gone both ways, honestly,” Wozniacki said. “I got a little lucky today.”

Wozniacki said playing back-to-back matches Thursday — as organizers played catch-up with the schedule after rain delays early in the week — contributed to her injury.

“I’ve played seven sets in a day and half,” she said. “I’m just happy to be through to the final.”

The men’s semifinals take place later Friday, with top-seeded Novak Djokovic playing Daniil Medvedev and Gael Monfils taking on Richard Gasquet.