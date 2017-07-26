Correction: Vermont Yankee story

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VERNON, Vt. (AP) — In a story June 27 about a violation notice at the closed Entergy Vermont Yankee nuclear plant, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Rutland Herald, reported erroneously about the nature of the violation. Employees were still tested for radiation exposure.

Nuke commission: Safety records falsified at Vermont Yankee

VERNON, Vt. (AP) — A senior radiation protection technician at the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant deliberately falsified safety records and failed to check equipment that monitors workers for contamination for eight months last year, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

In a violation order issued Monday, the NRC said the now-former Entergy Nuclear technician failed to daily check personnel contamination monitors for employees from January to September 2016.

The NRC said the violation was considered low-level, but the agency increased the significance of it because the deception had been “deliberate” and “willful” and because Entergy did not discover the problem itself and report it, according to the Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/2sdknR7).

It’s unclear how many workers were at the plant at the time, but employment at the nuclear reactor decreased sharply when it stopped generating electricity in late 2014.

Entergy issued a company statement saying it would respond to the investigation findings.

“We are reviewing the Notice of Violation and, as instructed by the NRC’s letter, will be providing a response to the NRC no later than July 26, 2017,” Entergy said.