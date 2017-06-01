Elephant Butte Lake managers warn of possible toxic algae

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (AP) — Elephant Butte Lake State Park managers are warning the public that toxic blue-green algae might be present in the lake.

KOAT-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2slG9lS ) Wednesday that boating manager Salvador Gonzalez says the algae might have bloomed in the shallow areas of Elephant Butte Lake along Three Sisters Cove.

Officials say the algae could be harmful if consumed by humans and could be deadly if dogs ingest it.

Managers are still working to confirm whether or not the algae is toxic, though. They put notices up around the potentially impacted areas, as thousands of people are expected to head to the park for the Fourth of July weekend.