Defoe back at Bournemouth on 3-year deal

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — England striker Jermain Defoe joined Bournemouth on a three-year deal on Thursday, securing a return to a club where he scored in 10 straight league games during a loan spell in 2001.

The 34-year-old Defoe triggered a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Sunderland on a free transfer following its relegation from the Premier League.

Defoe spent the 2000-01 season on loan at Bournemouth from West Ham.

Bournemouth, which finished ninth in the league last season, also has signed goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Chelsea this offseason.

“We want to bring players here who can have a big impact on our continued rise,” Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said, “and we believe Jermain fits that as a natural, proven goal-scorer.”