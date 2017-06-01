Tim Tebow singles for 1st hit with Mets’ St Lucie farm team

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow got his first Florida State League hit in his second at-bat with the St. Lucie Mets.

Facing right-hander Connor Jones and batting eighth as the designated hitter, the former NFL quarterback chopped a clean single over Jones and into center field leading off the bottom of the fifth inning with the Mets trailing 5-2 Wednesday.

The hit came on a 92 mph fastball from Jones, a second-round draft pick from the University of Virginia. The single broke an 0-for-11 hitless stretch for Tebow.

Tebow struck out on three pitches leading off the bottom of the third. Jones fanned the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner with a curveball.

The lefty hitter was promoted on Sunday from Class A Columbia, where he was hitting .220 in 64 games.