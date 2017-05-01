Santa Fe commissioners vote to raise gross receipts tax

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe county commissioners have voted to increase the gross receipt tax by one-eighth of a cent to fund essential services such as public safety and mental health.

The move is expected to generate an additional $4.6 million a year for the county. The tax increase will take effect Jan. 1.

County commissioners approved the increase Tuesday after hearing testimony from dozens of residents looking for funding for a behavioral health crisis center that would treat people with mental illness and addictions. The county says the money will also pay for 30 new public positions and give county employees a 1 percent pay increase for cost of living.

Santa Fe county residents will be able to vote on additional gross receipt tax increase in a special election in mid-September.