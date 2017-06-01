Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty in assault case

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan receiver has pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with a confrontation outside an East Lansing bar.

The Lansing State Journal reports (http://on.lsj.com/2tYDOL5 ) that 20-year-old Grant Perry appeared Wednesday in an Ingham County courtroom.

The junior from Royal Oak had been accused of improperly touching a woman, but prosecutors dropped two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and an alcohol charge.

Perry told a judge Wednesday that he argued with a woman and pushed her out of the way after trying to cut the line Oct. 15.

Perry was suspended from the team, but coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this month that he was back working out with the Wolverines.

An Aug. 2 sentencing has been scheduled.

