ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have traded power forward Ryan Kelly to the Houston Rockets for cash considerations.

Kelly averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 16 games in two stints with the Hawks last season.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Kelly was a second-round pick from Duke by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2013. He started 59 games with the Lakers from 2013-16 and averaged a career-high 8 points as a rookie.

Kelly signed a multiyear deal with Atlanta on Feb. 24 and will earn $1.58 million in the 2017-18 season.

