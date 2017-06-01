USA track and field brings 2020 Olympic Trials to LA area

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA track and field says the Olympic Trials for the 2020 Tokyo Games will be held in the Los Angeles area.

The board of directors voted 11-2 to bring the event to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California. The stadium is going through a $62 million upgrade that’s scheduled to be completed in 2019 and will expand seating to more than 21,000.

Mt. SAC beat out and Sacramento, California, and Eugene, Oregon, which hosted the last three Olympic Trials at Hayward Field. The 2020 Olympic Trials are scheduled for June 19-28.

USATF has been diversifying its locations for championship meets to foster relationships with cities. Max Siegel, the CEO of USATF, says the “level of interest in the 2020 Olympic Trials is a reflection of that effort.”