New Mexico officials invest $3M in new child abuse program

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials have given $3 million in funding to eight private and nonprofit organizations in hopes of curbing child abuse and neglect in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2shO5EB ) the funding boost announced Tuesday is in response to the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens last year. The girl’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and his cousin are accused of raping and killing her.

The contracts were given to the eight organizations under a two-year pilot program funded by a countywide tax earmarked for behavioral health services. The program’s goal is to provide more children and families with prevention and treatment services not covered under Medicaid and other insurance programs.

Officials hope the services will lead to more stable home environments for children.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com