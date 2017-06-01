Police: New Mexico corrections officer took drugs to prison

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Police say a 60-year-old corrections officer at a prison in Santa Fe was getting paid to take drugs into the facility.

Police say John Aragon of Albuquerque was arrested Tuesday after an undercover sting in which police pretended to sell heroin to Aragon.

Police began investigating Aragon last week when the state Department of Corrections alerted authorities of the allegations.

Aragon faces a charge of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. He was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

It’s unclear whether Aragon has an attorney to comment on the allegations.