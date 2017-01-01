The Latest: Suspect in shooting spree has family’s support

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting rampage that left five people dead in northern New Mexico (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A defense attorney for Damian Herrera says the 21-year-old accused of shooting to death three relatives and two other men is still loved and supported by his family.

Public defense attorney Todd Farkas said Wednesday that Herrera has the support of his “entire family” as prosecutors assemble evidence to present to a grand jury in connection with a June 15 shooting spree in northern New Mexico. He declined to elaborate.

Herrera is being held without bond on four open counts of murder and related charges in connection with the shootings that started at a family home in La Madera. Farkas says Herrera plans to plead not guilty so that defense attorneys can review the evidence against him.

First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna says his office is assembling evidence for a grand jury in coming weeks to seek formal indictments against Herrera.

___

9:30 a.m.

Court documents show New Mexico State Police agents found a revolver, a rifle with a scope and ammunition inside a stolen pickup truck used in a shooting spree in northern New Mexico that left five people dead.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2smBRpx) search warrants related to the June 15 shootings that had been filed in state district court were unsealed Tuesday.

Police have accused 21-year-old Damian Herrera of Ojo Caliente of killing his mother, stepfather and brother before killing two other men he encountered while fleeing through northern New Mexico.

The warrants provide a list of items found in two pickup trucks police believe Herrera drove that day, but they offer few clues about what may have sparked the bloody spree.

___

1 a.m.

A preliminary evidentiary hearing has been canceled in the prosecution of Damian Herrera in connection with a June 15 shooting spree across northern New Mexico that claimed five lives.

The hearing was canceled Tuesday as prosecutors prepare to present evidence to a grand jury against Herrera.

The 21-year-old from Ojo Caliente is accused by police and prosecutors of fatally shooting his mother, stepfather and brother at the family’s home in La Madera last week.

Authorities allege Herrera then traveled 200 miles (322 kilometers) across northern New Mexico and fatally shot two more people before his arrest the same day.

Herrera’s sister and others were at the family’s home when the shootings began.