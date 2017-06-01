Trail honoring freedom fighter Harriet Tubman gains notice

By

Published: 9:41 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

This May 16, 2017 photo shows the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Md. The Harriet Tubman Byway on Maryland’s Eastern Shore was designed to help bring to life the famed abolitionist. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PRESTON, Md. (AP) — As Harriet Tubman’s role in the fight against slavery gains new appreciation in the nation and world, a historic trail in Maryland has been getting more attention.

A new $21 million visitor’s center for the 125-mile Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway opened in March, not far from her Maryland birthplace. Plans to put Tubman on the $20 bill have received prominent attention. This year, the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution’s new National Museum of American History and Culture in Washington acquired a rare photograph of Tubman in her late 40s.

Tubman escaped from slavery in antebellum Maryland to become a leading abolitionist. She helped other slaves escape by guiding them north on the Underground Railroad and served as a Union spy during the Civil War.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.