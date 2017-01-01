Attorneys seek grand jury in New Mexico shooting spree

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A preliminary evidentiary hearing has been canceled in the prosecution of Damian Herrera in connection with a June 15 shooting spree across northern New Mexico that claimed five lives.

The hearing was canceled Tuesday as prosecutors prepare to present evidence to a grand jury against Herrera.

The 21-year-old from Ojo Caliente is accused by police and prosecutors of fatally shooting his mother, stepfather and brother at the family’s home in La Madera last week.

Authorities allege Herrera then traveled 200 miles (322 kilometers) across northern New Mexico and fatally shot two more people before his arrest the same day.

Herrera’s sister and others were at the family’s home when the shootings began.