Santa Fe Public Schools eyes scrapping letter grade ‘D’

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico’s biggest school districts is considering scrapping the letter grade “D” to raise graduation standards.

The board of Santa Fe Public Schools is mulling a plan to eliminate the D grade from its scale and force struggling students to shoot for at least a “C.”

Board member Steve Carrillo introduced the proposal this month and says the plan is modeled after ones adopted in school districts in New Jersey and other states.

If the D grade is eliminated, students would need at least a C average to graduate from high school.

Carrillo says the change will “raise the bar” for students.

The Los Angeles Unified School District reinstated “D” grades in 2015 after it had eliminated the grade for 10 years. District officials realized that around 20,000 high school students were at risk of not graduating.

