NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Tulane men’s basketball team has agreed to a three-year series with Atlantic Coast Conference member Florida State beginning this season.

Coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. says Tulane will travel to Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, Dec. 10, to face the Seminoles for a neutral site contest at Amalie Arena. In 2018-19, the Green Wave will host Florida State, before traveling to Tallahassee during the 2019-20 non-conference slate.

Dunleavy, in a news release Tuesday, said they’re excited about the matchup and the challenge. Florida State compiled a 26-9 record last season, including an 18-0 mark at home.

It has been over 20 years since the programs last met on Dec. 5, 1995, when Tulane claimed a 78-77 home victory.

Florida State leads the all-time series, 23-12.