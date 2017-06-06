Abreu helps White Sox rally for 4-3 win over Yankees

Associated Press Photo

Chicago White Sox’s Yolmer Sanchez (5) celebrates after hitting a double against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a game-ending, two-run single off Dellin Betances, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Kevan Smith sparked the winning rally with a one-out walk. Betances (3-2) then walked Alen Hanson and hit Yolmer Sanchez, loading the bases.

After Melky Cabrera fouled out, Abreu hit a grounder into left field. Brett Gardner’s throw to the plate was high, and Hanson scored easily.

Abreu also had an RBI double in the third. Dan Jennings (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

The Yankees have dropped three of four and 11 of 14 overall.

