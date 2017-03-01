The Latest: Crews battle fast-moving fire in New Mexico

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NARA VISA, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on wildfires burning in New Mexico (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Firefighters are dealing with shifting winds as they try to get a handle on a fast-moving wildfire in central New Mexico.

Authorities say the lightning-sparked blaze quickly grew Tuesday to about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers). There was no immediate word of any structures being threatened or any need for evacuations.

The fire was burning grass, brush and salt cedar on private land near San Marcial in Socorro County. The resulting plume of smoke could be seen by motorists along Interstate 25 and by weather forecasters on their radar systems.

Forecasters were warning of erratic changes in wind direction due to approaching storms. Afternoon temperatures were in well into the 90s.

10 a.m.

Gov. Susana Martinez has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday in honor of a volunteer firefighter who died from injuries suffered while battling a brush fire in eastern New Mexico.

The executive order issued Monday said the community of Nara Visa could have been put in jeopardy had John Cammack and his fellow firefighters not stopped the blaze late last week.

The 74-year-old Cammack was a career veterinarian and served as a volunteer firefighter for nearly 30 years.

Nara Visa Fire Chief Gary Girard tells The Eastern New Mexico News (http://bit.ly/2tP5amr) that Cammack was severely burned after falling from a fire engine after the winds shifted and the flames changed direction.

It took three local fire departments more than 10 hours to corral the flames.