By ASSOCIATED PRESS

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Oakland University has signed athletic director Jeff Konya to a new five-year contract through 2022.

The school announced the move Tuesday. The Golden Grizzlies have won three straight McCafferty Trophies, awarded to the Horizon League’s all-sports champion, under Konya’s guidance.

Konya became Oakland’s athletic director in 2014. He was previously the AD at Cal State Bakersfield.