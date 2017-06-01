Utah parents sue schools for lack of girls’ football teams

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The parents of six Utah high school students have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against three school districts that don’t have a girls’ football team.

The parents claim Jordan, Canyon and Granite districts are discriminating against female students by not having a football team.

The parents also are suing the Utah High School Activities Association and the districts’ superintendents.

One of the girls whose parents are involved in the suit formed the Utah Girls Tackle Football League in 2015. The league attracted 50 girls in its first year and had 200 girls participate this year.

The parents wrote that girls would rather play for high school teams than for recreational teams because they’d have the support of cheerleaders and a band and could earn accolades considered by colleges.