Police: Woman who caused 6-car crash may have been on drugs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say they suspect an Albuquerque woman was under the influence of drugs when she slammed her SUV into several cars, causing a crash involved six vehicles and left on person in critical condition.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday at Eubank Boulevard and Academy Road.

Police say the driver of the SUV slammed into a sedan, which then struck two cars. The SUV also struck another two cars.

Police are awaiting results of a toxicology report. They haven’t identified the suspect.