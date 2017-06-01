PawSox ballpark plan re-emerges in Rhode Island State House

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A plan to build a new ballpark for the Pawtucket Red Sox could bring Rhode Island legislators back to the State House for a special fall session.

Senate Finance Chairman William Conley, an East Providence Democrat whose district includes parts of Pawtucket, plans to introduce legislation Tuesday.

Conley says he’s submitting it now, just days before lawmakers are set to adjourn for the year, so that it becomes part of the public record “for all to see and scrutinize” in the months ahead.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo endorsed the plan Monday after expressing reservations about an earlier draft. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien has been crafting the plan with the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

They’re seeking a $23 million state investment to help finance the estimated $83 million project.