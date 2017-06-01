Fans linked to LSU team aid stricken man during CWS game

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people with ties to the Louisiana State University baseball team aided a man who lost consciousness during the LSU-Florida game at the College World Series in Omaha.

Dr. Jerry Poché and Jimmy Roy were alerted to the slumping man in the sixth inning Monday night. Poché gave the man chest compressions, and Roy performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Omaha Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim McCaw said Tuesday that fire medics took the 87-year-old man to Nebraska Medical Center. McCaw didn’t have the man’s name.

Roy told The Advocate newspaper of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that the man “didn’t have a pulse, and me and Doc brought him back.”

Roy’s son is Travis Roy, LSU strength and conditioning coach. Poché’s son is pitcher Jared Poché, who’s scheduled to start Tuesday night.