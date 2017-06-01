Eastern New Mexico University resident retiring

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — The longtime president of Eastern New Mexico University says he is retiring on July 1.

Steven Gamble has presided over the small school for 16 years and has seen its enrollment grow by nearly 70 percent to a little over 6,000 students since 2001.

Gamble will be replaced by Jeff Elwell of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Elwell is currently the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences there.

The school says Gamble will still work quarter-time at the school in some capacity.