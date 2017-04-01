Raimondo says she supports new PawSox stadium bill

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday she supports new legislation by Pawtucket’s mayor that outlines how to finance a new Pawtucket Red Sox stadium.

The Democratic governor said that under Mayor Donald Grebien’s revised bill, the state ultimately pays nothing for the new ballpark.

The new legislation is expected to be introduced Tuesday in the state Senate, just days before lawmakers are set to adjourn for the year, but it’s possible they could reconvene in the fall to consider it.

Raimondo urged the General Assembly to give it a “full debate and vetting.”

Grebien had previously pushed a bill that calls for the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency to borrow $71 million to build a new downtown ballpark. The plan asked the state to pay off $23 million. The team would pay $33 million and the city would pay $15 million.

Grebien said Monday the new legislation addresses concerns from Raimondo that the previous bill language wasn’t strong enough in clarifying that the state will not backstop bonds that will raise money for the city’s and team’s portions.

Grebien said he’s been worried about losing the team and said it was important to get the legislation introduced before lawmakers leave for the year.

“It’s important for Pawtucket. It’s important to our revitalization,” Grebien said.