Real Salt Lake fires director of goalkeeping Daryl Shore

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake has fired director of goalkeeping Daryl Shore.

Coach Mike Petke announced Monday that Real Monarchs goalkeeping coach Matt Glaeser will take over the position on an interim basis. The team will conduct a search to find a permanent replacement.

Glaeser has helped the United Soccer League’s Real Monarchs to a 12-1-1 record.

Real Salt Lake has had a tumultuous season with a 5-11-2 record, the second-worst record in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference. The 37 goals allowed are the second-most in the entire league.

Petke took over as coach after Jeff Cassar was fired following an 0-2-1 start to the season. Shore filled in as interim coach before Petke was hired.

Real Salt Lake hosts Orlando City SC on Friday.