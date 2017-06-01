Celtics’ Ainge in Utah fundraising for son’s US House race

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is hosting a private political fundraiser in Utah Monday night for his son Tanner Ainge’s congressional campaign.

Danny Ainge is a former Brigham Young University basketball start and is making his trip to Utah days before he’s expected to try and woo Jazz star Gordon Hayward away.

Hayward is expected to decline his player option and become a free agent.

Tanner Ainge told KSL Newsradio’s “The Doug Wright Show” last week that he can’t influence his father but he hopes Hayward stays with Utah.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2tfQqAa) tickets for Ainge’s fundraiser at a golf club in northern Utah’s Heber City start at $1,000.

Ainge is one of three Republicans running in a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who is resigning this month.

