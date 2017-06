. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls Storm arena football team will play for the Indoor Football League title for the eighth straight year.

The Storm beat the Iowa Barnstormers 66-32 on Saturday to advance to the United Bowl on July 8 in Sioux Falls. They will face the Arizona Rattlers, a team they defeated earlier this season 40-29.

The Storm have won six straight IFL titles.