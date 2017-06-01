Crystal Palace set to announce new manager

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LONDON (AP) — Former Netherlands defender Frank de Boer has been hired as manager of Crystal Palace, taking his first coaching job in English soccer seven months after getting fired by Inter Milan.

Palace announced the arrival of De Boer on Monday on a three-year deal.

De Boer led Ajax to four straight league titles during his time at the Dutch club from 2010-16 before joining Inter, where he lasted only 14 matches and 84 days.

Palace has been without a manager since Sam Allardyce quit last month after keeping the team in the Premier League.

Palace played a direct, counter-attacking style under Allardyce, whereas De Boer favors a possession-based approach that got results in Dutch soccer.